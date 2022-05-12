Damn JJJJound, Back at It Again With the New Balance Dad Shoes

Brand: JJJJound x New Balance

Model: 990v3

Release Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $250

Buy: JJJJound's website and globally on newbalance.com

Editor’s Notes: Fresh off an olive New Balance 990v3 drop, JJJJound is back at it again with another New Balance collab.

The Montreal-based design studio teased a new 990v3 model on Instagram, followed by the caption that read, "JJJJ SS22."

For the latest JJJJound x New Balance 990v3, brown takes over the mesh and suede upper matched with black accents on details like the ENCAP-cushioned sole.

Since the New Balance's "N" logo is stamped upon the upper in its signature spot, I'd assume the JJJJound logo will grace the insoles, per usual too.

Like JJJJound's past New Balance collabs, the latest collaborative shoe sticks to the script of a neutral color scheme.

After all, isn't that what makes the studio's collabs such rotation-worthy shoes — the appreciation for JJJJound's notable clean-cut, simple colorways?

Let's recall the studio's tonal navy New Balance 990v4, grey 992's, and even its clean white BAPE STA's – all boast noise-free, muted color schemes that prove quiet flexes always win the race.

New Balance has a thing for picking the silent assassins of the sneaker world, as collaborator Aimé Leon Dore is also known for hitting fans with the subtle flex spins, evident with the beef-and-broccoli 993s and upcoming 550s.

We've been waiting for a release date for the latest hushed steez – aka the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 — and now that we know we're taking the time to prepare ourselves for the two endgames: flexing our newest JJJJound New Balance's or flexing a smooth L.

