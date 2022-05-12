Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Damn JJJJound, Back at It Again With the New Balance Dad Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers
JJJJound
1 / 3

Brand: JJJJound x New Balance

Model: 990v3

Release Date: May 12, 2022

Price: $250

Buy: JJJJound's website and globally on newbalance.com

Editor’s Notes: Fresh off an olive New Balance 990v3 drop, JJJJound is back at it again with another New Balance collab.

The Montreal-based design studio teased a new 990v3 model on Instagram, followed by the caption that read, "JJJJ SS22."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For the latest JJJJound x New Balance 990v3, brown takes over the mesh and suede upper matched with black accents on details like the ENCAP-cushioned sole.

Since the New Balance's "N" logo is stamped upon the upper in its signature spot, I'd assume the JJJJound logo will grace the insoles, per usual too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like JJJJound's past New Balance collabs, the latest collaborative shoe sticks to the script of a neutral color scheme.

After all, isn't that what makes the studio's collabs such rotation-worthy shoes — the appreciation for JJJJound's notable clean-cut, simple colorways?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Let's recall the studio's tonal navy New Balance 990v4, grey 992's, and even its clean white BAPE STA's – all boast noise-free, muted color schemes that prove quiet flexes always win the race.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance has a thing for picking the silent assassins of the sneaker world, as collaborator Aimé Leon Dore is also known for hitting fans with the subtle flex spins, evident with the beef-and-broccoli 993s and upcoming 550s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've been waiting for a release date for the latest hushed steez – aka the JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 — and now that we know we're taking the time to prepare ourselves for the two endgames: flexing our newest JJJJound New Balance's or flexing a smooth L.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • You've Seen JJJJound's Elegant New Balance Dad Shoe Before (But Not Really)
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • JJJJound's Waterproof New Balance Dad Shoes Enter Stealth Mode
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now