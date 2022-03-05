VTMNTS' Revolution Includes Crop Tops, Eminem, & Gender Fluidity

Following its Spring/Summer 2022 collection of 100 looks, VTMNTS scaled back (just a bit) with 60 looks informing its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, shown via the sub-label's first-ever runway show.

In 2021, Vetements unveiled its new craftsmanship-focused label with the launch of VTMNTS first genderless collection. Now, the vowel-free imprint wants to make sure the industry is paying attention to its new era.

Under the management of the CEO-turned-creative director Guram Gvasalia, VTMNTS commands attention by reiterating Gvaslia's focus on "creativity and passion" and rejection of "huge logos" and "big conglomerates."

One of the most memorable moments from VTMNTS' FW22 presentation isn't even the clothing though: its bruised, stomping models strutted the runway aggressively in a straight-up rebellion against the industry's typically polished runway walks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The harsh power-walking didn't even stop for the adorable, cuddly puppy — the FW22 runway's real star.

VTMNTS FW22 echoes the brand's gender-fluid design ethos with an all-gendered cast, including models rocking Y2K-inspired lowriding leather trousers with matching crop tops and jackets. Crops tops and lowriders for everyone — I'm here for it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

I also can't help but utter "ooh yes" to the model confidently showing off his black lace undies, peaking out from the vintage-treated bleached denim look.

VTMNTS also wants us to remember Eminem, apparently.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show performer seemingly informed a black hoodie with the words "Remember Me!" scribbled on the sleeves, worn by a model clearly channeling prime 2000's Slim Shady with the blond hair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Perhaps, a VTMNTS x Eminem collaboration is in the works (or not). Maybe the collection will at least drop alongside Em's Air Jordan 3 collab... wishful thinking.

Considering VTMNTS' intent to realize modern luxury for the cool kids, suits get the oversized treatment matched with edgy tearaway details, barcode trinkets, and ultra-layering techniques.

Then, there's the tracksuits, both separates and sets, matched with VTMNTS' take on classic outerwear — outerwear that isn't so traditional as you think.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tan leather and blue denim enter a spliced relationship on a jacket matched with culotte denim trousers and square-toed leather boots, a clash of the classics.

Squared-toe shoes aren't going anywhere anytime soon, at least if VTMNTS gets its way. The brand's FW22 footwear all boasted clean-cut squared toes.

Any haters can find a response on the VTMNTS boots: a bold-faced "FUCK OFF."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As Vetements marches on its journey (literally) to become Gen Z's Hermès, FW22 collection serves as a worthy message statement for the edgy young label.

If nothing else, let's enjoy their crop top revolution.