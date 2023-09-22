Did Vetements' Guram Gvasalia & Kate Moss Just Go IG Official?

Sign up to never miss a drop
The clothes at Milan Fashion Week aren't the only thing to keep an eye on — the spectacle also makes for great celebrity-spotting, especially when it comes to budding romance.

At Prada, Kylie Jenner went viral after giving paparazzi a glimpse at her phone's lock screen, a photo of her and her new beau Timothée Chalamet. Another Jenner — Kendall, this time — used Sabato De Sarno's Gucci debut as an opportunity to go front-row official with her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny. (In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the rapper declined to confirm whether he and the elder Jenner sister are are an item.)

Now, it seems there's another fashionable celebrity couple in the making. On Friday, Guram Gvasalia, creative director of Vetements, shared a photo of himself kissing Kate Moss. Yes, the '90s supermodel who's been making the Milan Fashion Week round. Gvasalia himself has been something of a Fashion Week fixture, attending shows like Prada, MM6 Maison Margiela, and more.

"LOVE YOU KATE," Gvasalia captioned the photo, which Vetements' official Instagram account left a rather to-the-point comment on: "Wow."

The post comes shortly after Moss was rumored to have split from her boyfriend of eight years, fashion photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck. The duo caught tabloids' attention after they were photographed heading to the Fendi show together.

Of course, these are all rumors. Neither Moss nor Bismarck have commented on their relationship, and it's unclear whether Gvasalia's post was an earnest hard launch of a new romance or simply an attention grab. (Keep in mind, those photos of Gvasalia holding hands with Avril Lavigne turned out to be nothing.)

