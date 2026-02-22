The Whitaker Group's Artful adidas Sneaker Is an Elegant Everyday Flex

adidas has "built" a special Gazelle sneaker for the Whitaker Group, James Whitner's creative company, which also encompasses brands like A Ma Maniére and Social Status.

The Whitaker Group's adidas Gazelle Indoor comes layered with velvety suede and buttery leather. It's finished with even richer colors, like deep emerald green, regal purple, and wine-level burgundy.

The best part? There's more where that came from.

The Gazelle is part of an even bigger collection of sneakers realized in muted colorways and quality materials. It's luxurious Three-Stripes classics worth flexing in the streets, basically.

Think creamy tan leather BW Army sneakers and equally sumptuous Handball Spezial sneakers. The collection also includes dapper Adistar Control 5, Temper Run 2, and Jabbar Lo sneakers.

The Whitaker Group has made magic with adidas before. A Ma Maniére and Social Status collaborated with the brand in the late 2010s, before making history with Nike and Jordan (AMM has a Nike V5 RNR collab on the way as we speak).

Not to mention, the Whitaker Group has also designed exclusive dad shoes with New Balance and techy sneakers with ASICS.

The platform is collecting collabs with the world's biggest sportswear labels, like Thanos with the Infinity Stones. And the reign only continues with this elegant adidas reunion.

The Whitaker Group's adidas sneakers are now available on A Ma Maniére, APB, Social Status, and Jaide's websites, ranging between $100 and $120.

