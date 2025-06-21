A Ma Maniére’s Leather Air Max Is as Luxe as It Looks

A Ma Maniére’s latest Nike Air Max 95 collaboration is another exercise in trading flash for finesse.

The A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95 “Diffused Taupe/Phantom” isn’t loud, and it doesn’t need to be. Its power lies in the materials, the craftsmanship, and that signature AMM restraint.

The shoe’s upper is layered in premium suede and smooth leather, building depth across soft taupe and phantom shades. Meanwhile, the 3M accents keep it classic Nike Air Max.

Details matter here. The stitched suede tongue patch, the laser-etched branding at the heel and toe, plus the satin lining inside the shoe all speak to the brand’s emphasis on storytelling through texture. Even the insole gets the A Ma Maniére treatment with cushioned monogram detailing.

And if you’re picky about laces (aren’t we all?), the box comes with three alternate sets so you can style it your way.

The A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95 “Diffused Taupe/Phantom” drops June 27 via the brand's website, retailing for $190. It’s premium, with thoughtful storytelling, and slightly understated. Exactly what we’ve come to expect from AMM.

