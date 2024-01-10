Will.i.am & Mercedes Just Turned Your Car Into A Music Studio

Why do we continuously push technological boundaries? Maybe it stems from the pure pursuit of innovation, stretching the idea of what’s possible. Or perhaps it’s in hopes of elevating the well-being of humanity as a whole.

While I could continue to go down the list of each redeemable and justified reason, the reality is sometimes it’s just really fun to make cool shit. As someone who has shaped our image of cool through the decades, music icon and industry innovator Will.i.am has always been a primary catalyst for the practice of simply creating in the name of art.

From establishing his name as a music futurist to his incalculable number of entrepreneurial endeavors, the Los Angeles native has yet to relinquish any of his forward-thinking ideals––a fact made abundantly clear through his latest partnership with luxury German automotive leader Mercedes. Let’s just say, I gotta feeling that this innovation will transport us into a historic musical epoch.

Coming off the backs of past successes, the two powerhouses joined forces again to unveil the all-new MBUX Sound Drive, a future-facing technology that turns driver and car into musician and instrument. A revolutionary breakthrough in the automotive and music realms that premiered at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, this hyper-personalized software takes control to the next level––only fitting for a Will.i.am and Mercedes collab, I suppose.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this JW Player video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“This is beyond a dream come true to work with such an iconic brand in this capacity” Will shares. “To have that stamp of approval from the best car company on earth, I sometimes struggle to find the right words to describe it.”

To gather a better understanding of a project that feels like something straight from 3008, Highsnob tagged along with the industry legend for a private test drive just outside the Vegas strip.

Taking a seat on the passenger side of the bespoke Mercedes-AMG equipped with the newest tech, I was immediately left speechless by the futuristic aura of the vehicle. With Sound Drive, an intuitive audio interface replaces the typical artificial engine noises produced by the famed electric vehicle. In response to the ten different sensors synced to specific components within the luxurious car, calculated in-ride signals produce sounds according to the driver's unique operation style.

Mercedes-Benz

While the car sat idle, an ambient instrumental loop echoed throughout the interior, faintly gesturing to the hit song “Players” by Coi Leray. As Will pressed his foot to the gas, the unmistakable track began to unfold, each song element building on top of the other as we gained speed.

When asked to expand on the “why” behind the project, Will offers the effortless response of, “Why not?” He notes, “We’re in a renaissance, and our relationship with information, knowledge, and intelligence is rapidly changing. I think, with Sound Drive, we’ll unlock a whole new conversation surrounding the creation of music.”

During the one-of-a-kind joy ride, the Grammy award-winning artist expertly composed a singular sound experience, remixing and altering tracks in ways never before heard. With each turn, the synths blared. At every stop, the hypnotic boom boom pow of the bass line took over. After I commented on his masterful control of the system, Will simply replied, “I’m just driving. Everybody can be a pro.”

It’s challenging to accurately put the MBUX Sound Drive experience into words. At its core, this project reflects the desire to create in a specified and personal way. Thinking ahead, as they naturally do, both the luxury automaker and the cultural icon maintain a broader picture of what “can be” as they continue to develop future installments.

Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz

“We’re always trying to champion creators,” Will explains after the drive concluded. “Currently, we don't have freedom of expression because we're chasing algorithms. So, I think a system like this raises music's value and the creativity that comes along with it. There's some kid out there that's going to see the possibilities of Sound Drive, and they're going to do things that we can't even fathom.”

Refusing to compromise on the innovation front, this partnership between Will.i.am and Mercedes is a match made in high-tech heaven. With rollout beginning in mid-2024, the project is already miles ahead of anything else on the market.

As we continue to search for ways to increase customization and personalization, MBUX Sound Drive hands the keys over to the next generation, turning anyone into a musical maestro. All you need to do is push to start and pump it…louder.