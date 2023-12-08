Sign up to never miss a drop
Frank Ocean Just Dropped New Merch & Music (!)

It's not a whole new album, sure, but at this point, I'll take what I can get from Mr. Frank Ocean who, on December 7, showcased his latest Blonded merch drop, an unreleased musical snippet, and a rare (and adorable) inside look into his life.

So, what new Blonded Merch did we get for the holiday season?

First up on the drop is a re-release of the vinyl for Frank's critically acclaimed Blonde dropped (*cough, *cough) almost eight years ago, back in 2016.

Now, for those of you who have been playing the OG vinyl on repeat, this new version comes with two record gatefold packaging that includes a lyrics foldout poster, as well as a one of Frank himself with Succession's Kendall Roy, plastered tripply all over the back of the poster.

As for the apparel, Blonded brand pulls from fashion's current obsession with football athletic wear with a Brazil ringer logo t-shirt featuring New York motif graphics and pins.

The apparel also includes a collection of jacquard football polyester shorts in various colors, including neon green, purple, baby blue, orange, and black/yellow. Each of the shorts also includes additional New York motifs and pins.

So, what about the music? Without any context, Frank showcases a 24-second video of himself vibing out and dancing to something ethereal while also giving us his commentary on the video. It's very meta when you think about it.

This marks the second time he's teased new music (albeit a snippet) in less than a month.

Frank also highlighted impressive arpeggiator skills to an adorable little child on his stories. Will she be on the next album? You can find the new drop on the Frank Ocean's Blonded website.

I am just saying that 2023 has been a bit dry musically in the realms of R&B. And, yes, Blonded merchandise always wears well. But, come on, Frank. We need an album. That's all I want for Christmas.

