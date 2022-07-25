Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Woolrich Does What it Does Best for FW22 – Embraces Outdoor Livin'

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Woolrich
While it pains us to admit it, in the peak of July, amongst skyrocketing temperatures across the US and EU, it's high time that we started eyeballing seasonal outerwear – fall is only around the corner, after all. Fortunately enough, Woolrich's FW22 campaign has landed, presenting "The Outsiders."

Fall/Winter, undoubtedly, is the season in which Woolrich thrives. From the beginning, outerwear served a key, if not the key, component to the brand's arsenal, showcasing an extensive knowledge and love of all things Americana. This founding direction, born of a love of nature I once again the center point for FW22, with a campaign focused on landscape and the wilderness, reconnecting with nature alongside those that revel in it.

So, who exactly are "The Outsiders?" For the campaign, there is a selection of models, photographers, cinematographers, and stylists that share Woolrich's values. Each has been shot across various locations in the USA's Wyoming, joined by their friends, embracing and facing the elements in the upcoming collection.

A staple selection of outerwear lines takes point within the campaign, including puffer jackets, long coats, wool overcoats (plaid included, of course), fleecing options, and plenty more.

As you'd expect from any Woolrich collection, especially one built to tackle the colder months of the year, functional elements come in thick and fast, achieving balanced layers with full weatherproofing.

While you wait to deck yourself out in a whole host of new outerwear ahead of the seasonal transition, check out the full "The Outsiders" campaign via Woolrich's online platform.

