Todd Snyder's Woolrich Is Technical Luxury

Todd Snyder, the famed American designer best known for his eponymous menswear label, is spearheading a new premium line devised by American outdoor aficionados Woolrich.

Woolrich Black Label, which made its official debut at Pitti Uomo 105 before showing in Milan days later, is a fusion of Woolrich’s rich and extensive heritage and the contemporary aesthetic of Synder.

The result? A luxurious interpretation of classic outerwear staples that fuse together heritage wear, technical fabrics, and opulent philosophies.

“I have great respect for heritage brands and what they represent,” Synder told Highsnobiety ahead of his Milan reveal. “For me, I love to blur the lines between heritage and modernity.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

“When you can take something iconic, something so deeply rooted in our minds and turn it on its head, that’s when it gets super interesting. That’s what I’m hoping to do with Woolrich Black Label, to take the familiar and make it feel luxurious and brand new.”

Snyder’s Woolrich Black Label consists of two different lines: Heritage and Technical.

Heritage features sophisticated and opulent takes on iconic styles from Woolrich’s 190-year history.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This includes a take on the rugged wool Buffalo Check Shirt that comes in a refined cashmere.

There's also a new version of the Woolrich Arctic Parka, a style once worn by Admiral Richard E. Byrd, the leader of the first American scientific missions to the Antarctic.

“It felt very fresh to start with rugged outdoor styles and then refresh them in more modern silhouettes and luxurious fabrics,” said Snyder of the line.

The Technical arm of Woolrich Black Label, on the other hand, marries high-performance materials with Snyder’s signature sartorial flourishes.

Let's call it: classic Woolrich sprinkled with notes of Snyder splendor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collection is designed to meet the high technical standards of serious outdoorsmen, while being chic enough for city dwellers who mix field clothing into their unique personal style.

“The Technical group is a cool and modern take on classic Woolrich styles with a high-performance influence.

"Whether you’re a serious outdoor enthusiast or fashion lover, you’ll connect with this collection,” added Synder.

When it comes to long-term goals for the brand, Snyder isn’t looking to change people’s perceptions of Woolrich by making it into a luxury outfit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Instead, the designer wants to build on what Woolrich has achieved throughout its 109-year history by creating fresh and contemporary interpretations of already-loved classics.

“They [Woolrich] offered me the keys to the brand and told me to reimagine it,” he explained. “My goal is to deliver the best of Woolrich’s footprint, but in a way that nobody thought possible.

“I’m inspired by so many different things and challenged by how to incorporate this inspiration into my work,” added Snyder. “That’s what drives me.”