114 Index Is Pioneering a Sling Bag Renaissance

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
Anthony Lee

114 Index, the IG page turned creative agency, has teamed up with Sealson to revive an early 2000s favorite in the ergonomic sling bag.

The “Grab Bag”, as its titled, is a contemporary and technical iteration of the sling bag of the early noughties that became synonymous with school kids across the UK.

Co-designed by 114 Index and Sealson, the Taiwan-based technical bag label, the Grab Bag is the optimum everyday carry for the hypermobile city-goer and commuter.

Conceptualised for ease of movement and with a low-profile silhouette, the Grab Bag is constructed in recycled EcoPak (which means its highly water-resistant) and features running vest-inspired sling straps to ensure maximum comfort, even when fully laden.

The sling strap is defined by the double-stacked phone and storage pouch pocket that boasts both horizontal entry via zipper and drawcord and toggle entry vertically, while YKK Watertight zippers seal the main compartment, with a mesh separator splitting the bag’s internals.

The Grab Bag, available on April 4 via Sealson, is not only a hyper-functional bag for the modern day doer, but also a nostalgic reminder of yesteryear, when my sling bag in the early 2000s was filled with nothing but Pokémon cards and a half-pumped football. The halcyon days.

