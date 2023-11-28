ACADEMY Is a Story of Passion, Purpose & Perspective

Chris Echevarria is a name you’re probably familiar with. The designer, who has had stints at labels like J Crew and Stone Island, is the founder of Brooklyn-based brand Blackstock & Weber, the fashion and lifestyle outfit renowned for its slew of high-end loafers.

This year, though, Echevarria is adding yet another string to his ever-expanding sartorial bow with the launch of his all-new label ACADEMY or, to give it its full name: ACADEMY By Chris Echevarria.

The brand, which launched with its debut offering “Collection 001 - School Clothes” in mid-November, is “a story of personal growth” according to Echevarria, who looks at ACADEMY as an opportunity to infuse his perspective as a designer of color with the preppy realm of Americana.

“This collection draws inspiration directly from my days at private school,” Echevarria tells Highsnobiety. “It looks at the uniforms that once defined a part of my adolescence and the transformation of those pieces from something I eagerly shed when I got home for trendier looks to the very fabric of my daily expression.”

“'ACADEMY is my life's work,” he continues. “I've always wanted to tell stories through different mediums. ‘Collection 001 - 'School Clothes', for me, tells a story of passion, purpose and perspective.”

The collection itself is particularly extensive for a debut with rugby jerseys, shirts, and sweaters joined by blazers, pants, and a slew of accessories, each of which adorn preppy-like motifs and badges.

Typically, Echevarria has also added footwear into the equation by introducing an exclusive ACADEMY iteration of Blackstock & Weber’s signature Kiltie Loafer, which arrives in two plush suede colorways.

“Every piece was crafted in partnership with family-owned factories and suppliers right here in New York City,” explains Echevarria of the collection.

“The fashion ecosystem here [New York] is the best in the world. Not only did they make beautiful pieces for us, but they cheered me on through the process, too. When you're going through this with a small team that makes all the difference in the world.”

“This first collection is an introduction of me to the world through a story of personal growth,” Echevarria adds.

“Through ACADEMY, I'm given the opportunity to infuse my unique perspective as an American-born designer of color within the framework of Americana. Which is massively important to me.”