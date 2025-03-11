The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)

No one makes cooler trail-meets-turf gear than Satisfy, something it's proven it time and again. But TheROCKER, the French sport label's first-ever in-house sneaker, is the first time Satisfy puts its finest foot forward.

Tech-heavy in design and appearance, TheROCKER is a thick-soled beauty that talks a big game and has the specs to back it up.

TheROCKER, available from summer 2025 via Satisfy's website, may look as though it's from the future but only because it's the product of many past hours of labor.

"TheROCKER was born from patience and hard work," Brice Partouche, Satisfy's founder and creative director, tells Highsnobiety. "When I created Satisfy in 2015, I knew I would eventually venture into the footwear game — I just didn't know when."

Satisfy

The trail shoe game is prime real estate within the sneaker market, with brands like Salomon and Saucony cashing in on the enduring charm of beautifully lugged-up sneakers with their own cutting-edge creations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In the past, Satisfy has worked with existing trail sneaker giants to create bespoke footwear, fusing its streamlined design ethos with the established clout of performance names. That's how we got hits like the Satisfy's many lovely HOKA Mafate Speed 4 shoes.

For Satisfy's solo trail sneaker, though, it wanted TheROCKER to bring something special.

Every aspect of the shoe was patiently put together.

The sneaker wears a high-tenacity mono-mesh upper, for instance, made of elastic and durable nylon 66. Constructed with "360 WRAP" tech, TheROCKER's outsole is fitted with high-performance RC car tire-inspired lugs for maximum grip. And 3D-printed, aluminum molded midsole promises a supremely snug fit.

Satisfy

And, because a trail shoe that's uncomfortable really isn't a trail shoe at all, TheROCKER implements Satisfy's proprietary foam blend of Arkema PEBA — a high-performance elastomer — and good ol' EVA rubber to create a mega-comfy stride.

This balance of pure performance and aesthetic allure appears effortless but every factor was carefully curated. A strong POV shapes behind every aspect of TheROCKER's design, in line with basically everything bearing Satisfy's name.

"While we've reinvented the runner's silhouette, one key element was still missing," Partouche says. "Two years ago, I felt ready to begin developing SATISFY's first trail shoe. I had a clear vision of the shoe's purpose, a strong perspective on the current state of the industry, and a team of professional athletes eager to wear-test the product."

Satisfy

The results? A sneaker that sits perfectly at the intersection of durability and aerodynamic design.