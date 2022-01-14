Shop Acne Studios' Teen Dream SS22 "Face" Collection Here

The many faces of Acne Studios come together to present the Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection.

There's a youthful spirit at the heart of Acne Studios, represented not only in the garments they produce – staple pieces that are given a sense of nostalgia through retro-inspired details – but in the faces and personalities that live it.

Although Acne has successfully elevated its brand towards the top tier of the fashion industry from season to season, the energy within and surrounding it has remained grounded, experimental, and exciting.

This feeling is the centerpiece of the Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection, which focuses on details that elevate classic items.

SS22's Face collection features a range of items that you will find yourself returning to time and time again – from boxy-fitting t-shirts to fan-favorite oversized scarves, sweatshirts, and a range of nylon bags. All of these come in a selection of soft pastel hues along with classic monochrome colorways. And to compliment the garments are two all-white footwear options, being a leather mule and a velcro tennis sneaker.

Acne Studios' Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection just dropped at the Highsnobiety Shop. Shop the collection below.

