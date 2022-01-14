Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Shop Acne Studios' Teen Dream SS22 "Face" Collection Here

Written by Sam Cole in Style

The many faces of Acne Studios come together to present the Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection.

There's a youthful spirit at the heart of Acne Studios, represented not only in the garments they produce – staple pieces that are given a sense of nostalgia through retro-inspired details – but in the faces and personalities that live it.

Although Acne has successfully elevated its brand towards the top tier of the fashion industry from season to season, the energy within and surrounding it has remained grounded, experimental, and exciting.

This feeling is the centerpiece of the Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection, which focuses on details that elevate classic items.

SS22's Face collection features a range of items that you will find yourself returning to time and time again – from boxy-fitting t-shirts to fan-favorite oversized scarves, sweatshirts, and a range of nylon bags. All of these come in a selection of soft pastel hues along with classic monochrome colorways. And to compliment the garments are two all-white footwear options, being a leather mule and a velcro tennis sneaker.

Acne Studios' Spring/Summer 2022 Face collection just dropped at the Highsnobiety Shop. Shop the collection below.

Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Light Grey Melange
$270.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosRelaxed Fit T-Shirt Oatmeal Melange
$120.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosSlim Fit T-Shirt Powder Pink
$110.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Black
$270.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Oatmeal Melange
$270.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Vanilla Yellow
$270.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosOrganic Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt Eucalyptus Green
$295.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosCrossbody Face Bag Black
$130.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosShoulder Tote Bag Peach Orange
$150.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosCrossbody Face Pouch Black
$130.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosShoulder Tote Bag Brown
$150.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosShoulder Tote Bag Black
$150.00
Sold Out

