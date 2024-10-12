Ice Studios' New Balance Shoe Is a Colorful "Barefoot" Trail Runner

Ice Studios' first New Balance sneaker is....a Minimus model? Indeed!

After previewing a collaborative New Balance shoebox in August, Renell Medrano's Ice Studios brand has finally unveiled its chosen sneaker, a Minimus Trail model that's quite maximalist in design.

The New Balance Minimus sneaker offers up colorful, well, colorblocking, with the shoe's technical meshy upper boasting blue, white, green, and orange sections throughout.

As Minimus branding strike the usual mid-foot detail, Ice Studios' logos hit on the heel and spongey tongue.

Underneath the Ice Studios spin, the New Balance Minimus Trail looks to maintain its "barefoot," trail-ready look with lightweight construction and minimal sole cushioning for a close-to-the-ground feel. Oh, don't forget the excellent tread on the outsoles, too.

Fans probably dreamed of an Ice Studios x New Balance 1906 or even a collaborative 740 dad shoe (and I suspect they would've been fire sneakers).

But Medrano can't really be boxed in. Whether making art or intentionally obnoxious fashion pieces, the artist seems to set her own trends and rules. So, of course, Ice Studios isn't spinning your typical New Balance sneaker.

The New Balance Minimus line keeps attracting industry tastemakers, resulting in fashionable takes on the "barefoot sneakers" by luxury brand Issey Miyake and multihyphenate Action Bronson. Add Ice Studios to the list, too.

It's unknown when Ice Studios' New Balance Minimus sneaker will officially drop. However, it's worth mentioning that the brand has begun to seed the project to close friends.

Maybe the launch is closer than we think.