The Swedish Brands To Look Out For Ahead of CPHFW

Sweden stands tall in the world of fashion, consistently birthing great clothing brands and home decor brands that resonate with global consumers. From H&M and IKEA's worldwide reign to the devoted followings of smaller players like Acne Studios and Our Legacy, Sweden demonstrates its knack for crafting coveted products. Yet, these giants only scratch the surface. Sweden harbors an outstanding range of dedicated fashion designers, upholding the nation's rich design heritage while forging innovative paths.

Cities like Stockholm and Gothenburg, fostering regional success stories that later conquer international markets, play pivotal roles in Sweden's thriving fashion scene. Whether you seek wardrobe upgrades or brand exploration, delve into Sweden's finest clothing brands for your dose of fresh designer inspiration.

And, if you are hungry for more content like this, be sure to check out our top clothing brands in the world.

Check out the best Swedish brands of 2024 below

Acne Studios

Acne Studios

Purveyors of famously stylish collections for both men and women, the Acne Studios house has also dabbled in magazines, furniture, books, and exhibitions in its relatively short lifetime. With headquarters in Stockholm, Acne Studios also operates flagship stores around the world in Paris, London, New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Berlin.

The brand has become a hallmark of the Scandinavian country through its refined approach and well-executed brand communication.

Séfr

Sefr

Founded by long-term friends Per Fredrikson and Sinan Abi in 2016, Séfr started life as a vintage shop based in Malmö, Sweden before expanding into creating clothing. Without having a big media presence, the brand lets its impeccable eye for tailoring and high-quality materials speak for itself. This has led to Séfr being stocked in some of the most well-renowned retailers worldwide.

Our Legacy

Our Legacy

Like many of the world's most respected fashion brands, Our Legacy began as a modest line of T-shirts. Captained by Christopher Nying and Jockum Hallin, the two designers have promptly ushered their label to the cutting edge of Sweden's contemporary fashion crusade.

Our Legacy's inaugural collection was unveiled in 2008, and since then the brand has continued to gain momentum with one hand clinging to the world of wardrobe basics, and the other venturing to seek inspiration from punk, art, film, literature, and more.

Stockholm Surfboard Club

stockholm surfboard club

Sitting somewhere in the grey area between being a surfboard company and a clothing brand, Stockholm Surfboard Club was founded by Manne Haglund Glad — a member of the Swedish city's surfing scene. Having cut his teeth as part of the design team at Acne Studios, Glad's experimental approach to fashion goes against the stereotype of Scandinavian brands having a minimal aesthetic.

While you're sure to find some more simple basics in Stockholm Surfboard Club's collections, there's also everything from borderline psychedelia to unconventional tailoring.

Polar Skate Co.

polar skate co

Hailing from Malmö, Sweden and led by Pontus Alv (founder, art director, illustrator, and filmmaker), Polar Skate Co. is a rising force in the skateboarding community. As things have fallen into place with the emergent skate imprint, the brand has grown exponentially thanks to its honest, simple products that are able to resonate the world over.

Although Alv's prior efforts clipping together DIY skate flicks has been somewhat eclipsed by the successes of Polar, the native Swede still keeps a down-to-earth mentality about his creations.

Eytys

Eytys

Sweden's Eytys was founded in 2013 focusing first on accessories and sneakers and then expanding into ready-to-wear attracting fans with its sometimes OTT offerings.

For example, its aphex sneaker offered wearers a maximalist silhouette that brought everything but the kitchen sink.

TRES BIEN ATELJÉ

TRES BIEN ATELJÉ

When top-tier retailer Très Bien ventured into the field of cut and sew in 2014, the blogosphere was set alight. For those that were already fans of the unassuming Malmö-based retailer with the killer brand list, the Très Bien house line becoming reality was nothing short of a wet dream.

Fast-forward to now and the brand has consistently delivered on top-tier basics that nail the Scandinavian aesthetic.

CMMN SWDN

CMMN SWDN

Designers Saif Bakir and Emma Hedlund first met while studying menswear at London College of Fashion, and were almost immediately drawn together as partners. Later undertaking design duties for Kanye West in his Paris studio, Bakir and Hedlund continued on to found CMMN SWDN. Moving from strength to strength, Bakir and Hedlund have since honed a clean aesthetic for CMMN SWDN, characterized by international influences while retaining Swedish sensibilities at the nucleus of the brand.

The term "tech-noir" has been used to describe the label's progressive designs, which have been picked up by influential retailers around the globe.

Sun Buddies

Highsnobiety

Another brainchild of the Très Bien family, Sun Buddies slots amicably into the eyewear market with a pleasing range of affordable but poignantly stylish choices. T

he brand utilizes premium components including quality acetate and Zeiss lenses. Most recent drops include updated clout goggles that take inspiration from sunglasses' most famous wearers.

Fjällräven

Fjällräven

Established over 50 years ago, this outdoor label is fully about providing the best wilderness kit; backpacks, jackets, tents, sleeping bags, you name it and Fjällräven is making it, alongside other crucial gear for bold expeditionaries.

The brand's story started with a single Timber-frame backpack created by original founder Åke Nordin, and the qualities of this robust new design acted as the prelude for a longstanding brand name.

Your friend probably owns a Fjällräven jacket, and chances are you still aren't pronouncing it right.

Stutterheim

Stutterheim

Stutterheim is crushing the raincoat game. The brand has found its center by blending tailored fits and fully waterproof materials, culminating a near-perfect balance of function and fashion. For a Swedish brand, the formula is simple enough, as rainwear is intrinsically linked to the Scandinavian country's climate. Inspired by his grandfather's vintage seafaring garb, founder Alexander Stutterheim produced his first run of raincoats in a batch of 200, selling them out of his apartment. To this day, each coat is signed and numbered by a seamstress to ensure quality.

Filippa K

Filippa K

Named after founder Filippa Knutsson, Filippa K is a retailer and fashion brand that focuses on timeless basics. Encompassing collections for both men and women, Scandinavian elegance easily bubbles to the forefront of the brand, which strikes a pleasing chord between accessibility and style.

Nudie Jeans

Nudie Jeans

The Nudie dynasty humbly started in Gothenburg, Sweden's second largest urban center. Since day one the brand has utilized the same signature swirl-like pocket stitching, combined with unforgettably zany silhouettes like the Grim Tim and Steady Eddie.

Here is what you need to know: Nudie produces all products from 100% organic cotton, they run a number of Nudie jean repair shops across Europe, and the brand has played a pivotal role in raw denim resurgence.

Hestra

Hestra

Those living in Northern Europe will be familiar with the Hestra brand name. The reputed maker of deerskin gloves has been around since 1936, priding itself on offering options for all occasions and climates. In recent years, Hestra has formed a longstanding partnership with Danish label Norse Projects to produce a hardwearing line of assorted mitts and gloves.

Tretorn

Tretorn

Possibly the longest-standing marque to make our list, Tretorn was founded in 1891 in Helsingborg, Sweden as a manufacturer of rubber boots. Since then the brand's catalog has expanded to include sports and leisure footwear, including the ever-popular Nylite model. In 2002, Tretorn was acquired by PUMA, who owns rights to the brand to this day. The heritage brand also holds a warrant of appointment to the royal Swedish court, whereby members of the court order certain articles of footwear exclusively from Tretorn.

TRIWA

TRIWA

With the lofty goal of transforming the watch industry, TRIWA has excelled in dually appealing to lifestyle markets, outdoor enthusiasts and discerning watch nerds.

Working exclusively with Sweden's Tärnsjö tannery — one of the last tanneries in the world to use organic tanning processes — the brand is able to deliver sophisticated product that is also naturally entreating to a younger audience. Although timepieces constitute the larger part of TRIWA's catalog, the brand also purveys a line of eyewear.

Sandqvist

Sandqvist

Purveying classic luggage and backpacks, Sandqvist is one of the most visible Swedish accessory brands on the market. While working full-time at an electronics company, Anton Sandqvist noticed a gap in the market, and took matters into his own hands by creating a small run of functional, military-inspired rucksacks. The brand's driving force is strongly rooted in the Swedish outdoors — Nordic landscapes with wide-open areas, towering mountains and remote cabins.

ELVINE

ELVINE

Crafted for the sidewalk and not the catwalk, ELVINE's brand manifesto is based strongly in Swedish heritage, much like its Nordic contemporaries. The namesake of the brand — Elvine Mänd — was an Estonian seamstress who fled to Sweden during World War II. Years after, her grandson Daniel decided a clothing label was the perfect homage.

Equally at home in the city as in Sweden's surplus of rough, uncharted territory, ELVINE's products maintain a sure-footed legacy of function.

Axel Arigato

Founded in 2014 by Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson, this footwear and apparel brand masterfully blends Swedish and Japanese minimalist principles. Renowned for its sneakers, Axel Arigato seamlessly merges retro silhouettes with sustainable materials, including by-product leather from the meat industry. Each pair is crafted with unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and comfort.

Axel Arigato consistently introduces new styles that draw inspiration from diverse sources, underscoring the brand's versatility and broad appeal. Whether you're seeking timeless, understated designs or varsity-inspired colorways, there's truly a perfect pair of Axel Arigato sneakers for everyone.

To find out more about our favorite brands from around the globe, check out our rundowns of the best fashion in Germany, Denmark, Canada, Korea and Italy.