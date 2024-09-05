Willow Smith & Acne Studios Are a Match in Style Heaven (EXCLUSIVE)

After making a headline-worthy appearance at Acne Studios' fashion show earlier this year, Willow Smith is now officially the brand's new muse.

The musician headlines Acne Studios' Fall/Winter 2024 campaign, where Willow dons sculptural coats and signature denim pieces from the seasonal offering.

It's a full-circle moment, indeed. Outside of the clothes, Willow was the biggest highlight of the FW24 presentation. It wasn't just because Willow is easily one of the coolest celebrity kids walking around but Willow's stylish outfit just oozed effortless charisma.

In other words, normal behavior from the singer.

Acne Studios 1 / 9

A cropped chunky turtleneck sweater exposed Willow's toned abs, while cut-off jeans helped showcase crisp black riding boots. Willow's braids were twisted into two little pigtails, while an autumn-y beauty look had us ready for the transitional season in the middle of February.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"I feel Acne Studios is very much embracing minimalism while also incorporating these really beautiful shapes and asymmetrical cuts, which I’ve always gravitated towards personally," Willow tells Highsnobiety. "They are also super comfortable pieces, from the denim to the leather, and that’s not always the case in fashion."

Willow would later bless the streets with another Acne Studios-style moment while attending the Bad Boys: Ride or Die premiere in May with the rest of the stylish Smith family.

While wearing a big, beautiful fro, Willow suited up in a '70s-level look, including a checkered longline coat, matching straight-leg trousers, and chunked-up platform boots. Groovy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's safe to say Willow and Acne Studios' recent moments together were just appetizers to this main course: the FW24 campaign.

"I am always interested in creating and collaborating, and I had so much fun on this campaign," says Willow. "I would love to see where this relationship takes us, and who knows what surprises are in store."

Hopefully, more serves will be on the menu for the pair's future together.