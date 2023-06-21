Dive Head-First Into Acne Studios' SS24 Collection

Another season of Paris Fashion Week is well underway. Following Pharrell's long-awaited Louis Vuitton debut, walked by the stars, eyes lay collectively ahead at what further spectacles the occasion will beget. Fortunately, the benefit of such a jam-packed schedule is that there's never long to wait. Taking to the stage, Acne Studios presents its SS24 collection.

Season-to-season, Acne Studios has made incredible strides in demonstrating how its earned 4 million plus followers on Instagram. It was no accident, of course, that it was swept up by the likes of Rihanna, as its Scandinavian design sensibilities, coupled with a desire to refine and elevate at every corner, built a foundation of excellence.

1 / 4 Acne Studios Acne Studios Acne Studios Acne Studios

Shaping the first look at what SS24 will house are an array of pieces that seemingly possess ethereal qualities, captured in a light that feels distinctly fantastical yet undoubtedly rooted in the borders of our reality.

It's achieved such results by working with precision where silhouette and palette are concerned, delivering shapes that refuse overt exaggeration, instead considering the ergonomics of the human body to create additional layers to it.

Never one to overexert itself with color, SS24 sees Acne root itself in soft brushes of pink, red, purple, blue, and orange alongside modest black, browns, and deeper blue hues, resulting in a series of pieces that possess everyday wearability.

1 / 4 Acne Studios Acne Studios Acne Studios Acne Studios

The most exciting elements, perhaps, are the pants options, which dial detailing up to a maximum, with multi-layer biker denim and overlayed, double-waisted and belted pants ensuring that the lower part of the body is offered the statement wears.

Texture is an integral part of the collection, with varied fabrications utilized in mixed applications, tapestry, and contrasting stitching, giving additional structural detail to pieces throughout.

If we've learned one thing from Acne Studios, it's to expect excellence, and SS24 is no different.