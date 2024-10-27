Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Action Bronson Unleashes His Wildly Colorful New Balance Runners

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Since their first 990v4 sneaker collaboration, Action Bronson and New Balance have been on a killer streak, delivering exceptionally colorful and comfy dad shoes.

The minds keep up the tradition with their latest drop-off: a New Balance Fuelcell Rebel v4 and Minimus Trail shoes exploding with color. But even though the sneakers boast several pretty shades, Action Bronson simply calls them "Foxtrot" and "Pluto," respectively.

Shop Action Bronson x New Balance
Mr. Bronson has been teasing his latest New Balance collaboration since the summer, first offering tastes of his extra bold Rebel running shoes. In the same breath, he helped advance the ongoing trend of performance shoes turning into fashion stars.

Then, Bronson returned with first looks at his Minimus Trail sneaker, where New Balance's almost-barefoot sneaker embraced one of Bronson's classic vivid spins.

It turns out that it wouldn't be the only eye-catching Minimus sneaker to make noise this year. Ice Studious later revealed its Minimus Trail collab, which is finished with equally colorful colorblocking.

With October coming to a close, it's time for Action Bronson's New Balance Fuelcell Rebel v4 "Foxtrot" and Minimus Trail "Pluto" sneakers.

Bronson plans to start November off on the — if I may — right foot by launching his long-awaited running sneakers and minimalist trail shoes on November 1.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
