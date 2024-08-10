Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Action Bronson's Next New Balance Shoe Is a Vividly Rebellious Runner

Written by Morgan Smith

These days, performance shoes are fashion. To multihyphenate Action Bronson, "performance is [his] lifestyle]," as written in his recent Instagram post revealing his next batch of New Balance athletic sneakers.

We've already got a taste of his colorful Minimus shoe, which shows Bronson applying his signature medley of colors and textures to New Balance's "barefoot" trail shoes. But another New Balance sneaker here may be new to those who don't actively stalk his Instagram account.

The second shoe spread out across Bronson's crisp wood floors is a collaborative New Balance Fuelcell Rebel v4 sneaker, the sneaker brand's pumped-up everyday runner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance's super shoe packing plenty of foam cushioning (as you can probably tell by that gargantuan sole) and run-ready features like the propulsive Fuelcell material in the sole. It also has a sleek design, making it a rather stylish shoe for running folk.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bronson's New Balance Fuelcell Rebel v4 sneaker certainly rebels against minimalism (then again, all of his sneakers do). The mesh shoe embraces one of Bronson's vibrant colorways dubbed "Foxtrot," which includes bursts of orange, pink, and blue.

Equally intriguing, the New Balance shoe features a cool sole design, ultimately bringing trippy dimension to the sneaker's base.

Bronson has been teasing the New Balance Rebel running sneaker on his Instagram stories for a few weeks. Recently, the beefy shoes got an official share on Bronson's feed, captioned "COMING SOON."

In addition to flat steppers, super running shoes are the apple of the fashion's eye. Brands like Paperboy and AURALEE have spun New Balance's Fuelcell mega runners into stylish treats for the feet. Bronson is now getting on the action, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like his many professions, Bronson's New Balance catalog has no limits. From techy dad shoes to the crazy super sneakers, the man quite literally does it all.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
