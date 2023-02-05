Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Adele Reveals Her (Rih)latable Reason for Attending the Super Bowl

Like the rest of us, Adele is tuning into the Super Bowl LVII for one reason: Rihanna.

During a show at her Las Vegas residency, Adele revealed she will be attending the buzzy sports event on February 12 — not to relish in the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but to see the bad gal take the stage.

"I'm going just for Rihanna. I don't give a flying fuck," Adele said. She's just like me, for real.

Of course, Adele is rooting for her longtime gal pal — these two go way back. In case you missed it, Rihanna revealed she went to the 2016 BRITs "just to see Adele."

On the other hand, Adele penned a tribute for Rihanna's 2018 TIME 100 honor, in which she described the Fenty mogul as the "most gracious, loyal, and funny goofball of an icon."

She also praised the Barbadian national hero for her trailblazing career and savage status, writing, "She has designed and conquered an entire lane of her own. The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying."

Expect to see Adele amongst the crowd at Arizona's State Farm Stadium next Sunday in support of her friend-slash-megastar. I wonder if she'll be flexing anything from the Savage X Fenty's game-day collection.

With whispers of a surprise album and even a world tour announcement, Rihanna's already-iconic performance will undoubtedly be the moment on Super Bowl Sunday.

