adidas’ Wildly Techy Slip-on Shoes Are Back From The Future

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The adidas ADIFLUX sneaker is a forgotten slip-on running shoe from 2001 that looks like it crash-landed straight from the future. And since we are now in 2025, the future is now. 

adidas’ ADIFLUX sneaker has recently been resurfacing across sneaker blogs as a rare deadstock find. The Three Stripes has always been about pushing boundaries beyond typical sportswear, and this adidas ADIFLUX is proof of that.

At first glance, the ADIFLUX shoe looks like a cross between an old-school running shoe and a futuristic slip-on. Wrapped in bold orange overlays that stretch across its cream upper like sci-fi exoskeletons, the sneaker’s design is equal parts chaotic and genius.

Underfoot, adidas equipped the new-school ADIFLUX with a Zponge sole, which is a proprietary adidas cushioned sole unit that offered plush responsiveness way ahead of its time.

Elsewhere, the ADIFLUX shoe's sculpted detailing hints at its history as a piece of performance engineering, rather than lifestyle sneaker.

A navy toe bumper adds durability to the strange silhouette, grounding it in actual running functionality.

This was adidas testing experimental comfort long before today’s sock-style runners like the Nike Free or Balenciaga Speed Trainer entered the scene.

Some sneakers transcend history and exist to look really cool. This is one of them.

Available soon on adidas’ web store for an estimated $120, the reborn ADIFLUX sneaker offers a chance to own a piece of forgotten adidas history that still looks like tomorrow.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
