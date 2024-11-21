The Newest adidas Sneaker Innovation? Walking on Sponges

There's a new adidas sneaker in town. Named the Zponge, only the brand's most diehard diehards will be able to get them.

Fresh off a run of super shoes (Pharrell collab included), adidas officially pulled back the curtain to reveal its all-new Zponge sneaker in late November. And that's adidas Zponge, not Sponge.

The name is appropriate, because the latest adidas shoe looks like it's walking atop some freaky sponges.

The adidas Zponge introduces a new midsole technology called, well, "Zponge." The material is described as this new, incredibly soft, lightweight cushioning that grants utmost comfort.

The Zponge material gets to work underfoot, while the upper offers up a classic adidas design. Literally: adidas Zponge borrows the upper design of the adidas Apollo sneaker, a track and field sneaker from the 1970s.

The resulting look? Think adidas' famed Ultraboost sneakers but with the wildest sole ever designed.

adidas is set to unleash its Zponge sneaker on November 26 through a new super-exclusive VIP program called Batch 000. adidas adiClub members get early access to "what's next" at adidas through Batch 000, including limited and "non-commercial" releases," per an adidas statement.

adidas' Batch 000 is a brand-new program, to be clear, and it kicks off with the soft (pun intended) launch of the Zponge.

From now until November 26, adiClub members will be able to enter a raffle for the Zponge sneaker through adidas' CONFIRMED app. But here's the catch: you must have at least 100 adiClub points to enter.

Unlike previous adidas raffles, where you enter your address and card information for a chance to cop the latest sneakers, the Zponge launch asks for your adiClub points for entries. A single entry requires 100 points, while a double entry requires 200 points (and so on).

So, for those who've been saving up their points for a rainy day — in this case, Zponge day — you're in luck.

Right now, only samples of the black Zponge colorway will be available through the Batch 000 drop. However, a grey Zponge sneaker with a spongey tan sole is also expected to see a wider release sometime in 2025.

Hopefully, they'll be more widely available and released the old-fashioned way.