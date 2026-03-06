adidas' Mega-Thicc Mary Jane Is Its Techiest Ballet Sneaker Yet

adidas' Adifom Megajane just might be the most techy of all the ballet sneakers.

The Adifom Megajane essentially picks up where Taqwa Bint Ali left off with her ballet-inspired Megaride Mary Jane, a mashup of the early 2000s Megaride sneaker and, well, a classic Mary Jane.

adidas' in-line Megajane follows the same format. Like the collaborative effort, this Three-Stripes ballet shoe doesn't fall flat either. Instead, the Megajane features pumped-up soles, elevated by these hollow bubbles. The brand combines these with a cushy FOM technology, basically creating a bouncy yet comfy mattress for the feet.

It's complete with an oversized strap and mesh uppers, all wrapped in rotation-ready colorways like black and grey.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas has produced several Mary Jane-coded sneakers, including Samba versions and the super-flat Tokyo MJ sneaker. And they were good and certainly cute.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The brand has also produced other iterations, like the Formotion Mary Jane, which leans more on the techy side. Think of it as putting the Mary Jane in sports mode.

It's good to know there's a little something for all the sneaker-wearing ballerinas, even those who enjoy a bounce-tastic sole.

Speaking of which, back to the adidas Adifom Megajane sneaker. Although it dropped and sold out before, it's now set to release on March 6 on atmos Tokyo's website for ￥14,300, or around $90.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.