Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The adidas Birkenstock Clog Was Already Saucy. Now It's Suave

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 3

The adidas Adimule is the German sportswear brand’s answer to a cozy classic clog. Or more accurately, considering the slip-on’s cork footbed and fuzzy suede shell, it’s adidas’ answer to a Birkenstock Boston. 

The Adimule “Aurora Ink” wraps a minimalist, closed-toe silhouette in deep navy suede. It’s a rich shade of dark inky blue, bordering ever so closely on being black. The brown footbed beneath offers some contrast from the otherwise midnight blue facade.

Shop adidas Adimule
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Birkenstock, a 250-year-old German footbed specialist, was best known for its sandals being orthopedic until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Suddenly, the shoes became a trend, and the luxury-made Birks started arriving. Balenciaga made Birkenstock clogs with toe prints, The Row then created its own naturally tasteful variation, and Dior went straight to the German heritage brand itself for some techy buckled pairs

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Today, Birkenstock’s newest admirer comes by way of another German footwear giant, adidas. 

And after much teasing and speculation, the adidas clogs have finally arrived. Released on August 22, the dark blue adimule clogs are available now on adidas’ website for $100.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Pleasant Patchwork Spin on adidas’ Mega-Classic Superstar
  • adidas’ Insanely Techy Sneaker Looks Good Enough To Eat Right Now
  • The Objectively Beautiful adidas "Birkenstock" Clog
  • Adistock? Birkendas? adidas’ "Birkenstock" Clog Looks Exactly How It Sounds
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
What To Read Next
  • adidas Chrome Dad Shoe Is Literally Mega Bouncy
  • The Vision for Demna's Gucci? Think "Evil Tom Ford"
  • The Superfine adidas Superstar With a Wild Secret
  • Racing Sneakers Slowed to a Walking-Shoe Pace
  • This Shoe Ain't a Nike Air Force 1. It Has Vision
  • Brooks x RSVP Gallery’s Caldera 8 Goes the Extra Mile In Chicago
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now