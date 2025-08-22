The adidas Birkenstock Clog Was Already Saucy. Now It's Suave

The adidas Adimule is the German sportswear brand’s answer to a cozy classic clog. Or more accurately, considering the slip-on’s cork footbed and fuzzy suede shell, it’s adidas’ answer to a Birkenstock Boston.

The Adimule “Aurora Ink” wraps a minimalist, closed-toe silhouette in deep navy suede. It’s a rich shade of dark inky blue, bordering ever so closely on being black. The brown footbed beneath offers some contrast from the otherwise midnight blue facade.

Birkenstock, a 250-year-old German footbed specialist, was best known for its sandals being orthopedic until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Suddenly, the shoes became a trend, and the luxury-made Birks started arriving. Balenciaga made Birkenstock clogs with toe prints, The Row then created its own naturally tasteful variation, and Dior went straight to the German heritage brand itself for some techy buckled pairs.

Today, Birkenstock’s newest admirer comes by way of another German footwear giant, adidas.

And after much teasing and speculation, the adidas clogs have finally arrived. Released on August 22, the dark blue adimule clogs are available now on adidas’ website for $100.

