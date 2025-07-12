The Objectively Beautiful adidas "Birkenstock" Clog
adidas' adimule clog is basically a sporty Birkenstock Boston. Here is a soft suede slipper with all the design language of a wholly separate German company, enriched primarily by adidas' Trefoil branding.
That's basically it. Or is it?
The adidas adimule clog does admittedly seem quite simple on the surface. But look a little closer.
In its classic form, first seen earlier this year, the adimule appeared to be quite a bit sleeker than its cousin, the Italian-made adiclog. That shoe itself is a fairly recent innovation that if nothing else, proving that there's abundant demand for sleek adidas slippers by consistently selling out.
Indeed, the adimule is basically a leather slipper. But it is good.
It's also not entirely unfair to consider the adimule as a super-streamlined iteration of the Birkenstock Boston clog, stripping away the forefoot strap for a fit that's far flatter but not quite as adjustable.
In its place, yes, an adidas logo to match the one on the sole.
A rubber sole sits underfoot, with a leather-wrapped footbed lending a touch of class.
But there's more in store, or so it seems. The adimule clog has been spotted in some interesting patchwork-style makeups that suggest that these suede shoe styles are just the beginning of the adimule's ever-soft reign of comfort.
Given that it's available on adidas' website for just under $100, that's hardly a complaint.
