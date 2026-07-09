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adidas’ Sleek and Speedy Sneaker Goes Into Stealth Mode

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

adidas has spent years chasing speed, but the latest Adizero silhouette feels less like a track weapon and more like a glimpse into where running is headed.

Enter the ever-so-speedy Adizero EVO SL Zip LightstrikePro. 

shop adizero evo sl zip

Inspired by the legendary Demolisher spike, the sneaker takes cues from race-day performance and packages them into a lighter, more versatile shape built for both training and competition alike. 

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The star of the show is adidas’ LightstrikePro cushioning, a super-light midsole designed to deliver the kind of responsive energy return that makes every stride feel sharper. Paired with a balanced offset and streamlined construction, the shoe is built to move quickly and without wasted effort.

adidas
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All of this and looking the part? You bet. In monochromatic black, this running shoe is every bit as sexy as it is streamlined.

This one doesn’t scream for attention like some performance runners. No outlandish colors, no unnecessary theatrics, instead, its appeal comes from the details, the breathable upper and the feeling that every element has been designed with one thing on its mind: speed.

Whether you’re chasing a PB or just want a glimpse of the future of running footwear, this might be adidas’ most forward-thinking Adizero yet.

shop adidas
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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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