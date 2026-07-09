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New Balance's Youngest Dad Shoe Is in Touch With Its Dark Side

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
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Black is the new gray, at least where New Balance is concerned. That classic New Balance Gray might be where the brand thrives colorwise, but the dad shoe aficionado has range, or in this case, depth. 

In particular, NB is flexing its dark side with a sooty iteration of its brand new 880R sneaker. 

shop new balance 880R here

Now, to be clear, the 880R is kind of like the new kid on the block. Or, new dad on the block, in this case. But if this newbie looks a little familiar, that's because it's heavily modeled after NB sneakers from the 2000s and 2010s.

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Picture the most classic New Balance sneaker you know. Now darken it a bit, and boom, you've got the 880R sneaker, which is just as dark as it is aged. 

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Even with its darkened suede panels, NB still found a way to throw some of that classic gray energy into the mix with gray swaths throughout the shoe that add a smidge of visual balance to the chunky dad shoe.

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Elsewhere, things follow New Balance's established style codes with a standard gray "N" logo at the midfoot, gray rubber outsole, and matching gray laces. Simple stuff, sure, but that's where New Balance tends to thrive, in the mundane and ordinary. In fact, that's what really kicked off NB's dad shoe pandemonium. 

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The ability to turn simplicity into star power is a testament to New Balance's cultural weight. And the king of dad shoes is getting heavier by the day. And that’s a very good thing.

shop new balance here

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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