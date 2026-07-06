adidas' Perforated Soccer Boot Is Poking Holes in the Future of Football Sneakers

It's long been established that adidas is living in the future. Like, it literally has a sneaker called the Futurecraft.

adidas is atemporal, and everyone knows it. But if there was any lingering doubt, the Three Stripes 3D-printed training boot is here to hush that noise.

The Climacool Laced football boot is a lightweight sneaker that hugs the foot like a glove with the breathability of a sandal. If beach-side soccer is your vibe, there is quite literally no better shoe out there.

Inspired by architecture, the Climacool Laced sneaker's multi-dimensional lattice adapts to the contours of the foot while adidas' Climacool technology wicks away sweat for enhanced comfort and 360° airflow.

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Stuffy foot feel? Not ‘round here, partner. Not ‘round here.

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Standard adidas Three Stripe branding takes over the midfoot, adding some aesthetic balance to the coral-toned sneaker. Of course, this shoe was designed for the fields, but it still takes pride in its good looks. To be fair, though, this is adidas' established MO at this point.

Beyond its functional purpose, the ventilation throughout the Climacool Laced gives the athletic sneaker an aesthetic edge. As it stands, perforated uppers are far from the standard when it comes to soccer cleats, but adidas is so far ahead of the curve that it's only a matter of time until the rest of the industry gets in on that action.

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