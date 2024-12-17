This adidas Sneaker Is so Thicc That Light Literally Bounces off

The adidas Aruku is an ultra-plump running sneaker designed to compete with the likes of HOKA. It's so dummy thicc, in fact, that even light bounces off of it.

adidas' latest Aruku colorways really make the most of the shoe's delightful beefiness.

These handsome single-toned Core Black and Cloud White colorways aren't entirely new — Cloud White released recently — but they are a welcome reminder that the Aruku is a big deal. Literally.

Though adidas asserts that the Aruku is inspired by an archival 2000s running sneaker, this is one shoe with big HOKA energy. You can see the throughline in the technical upper and, of course, behemoth sole unit, specifically shaped to rock the wearer's foot with each step.

Presumably, this ensures additional comfort beyond the innate squishiness underfoot. But it also looks pretty darn cool, especially with those reflective uppers.

The Aruku is a pretty successful combo of aesthetics and intention, with the usefulness of its design made clear by the shape and materials that inform it. But there's also a clear aim to cash in on a contemporary attitude towards shoes — namely, that bigger is better.

That's not a universal POV, of course, what with the endless parade of Samba sneakers stalking city streets, but that's just the new hotness. Beyond trend, big shoes are here to stay. People crave comfort and nothing beats that supersized cushioning.

For those seeking something similarly stylish but comparatively sleeker, adidas has also revived the objectively tasteful Adizero PR as part of the recent Adizero boom, which has reintroduced a handful of stylishly technical shapes to the contemporary footwear lexicon.

The Aruku is only one of many but, boy, does it stand tall in a crowd.

It's still readily available on adidas' website for the reasonable price of $140, along with its more outré release colorways.

Crazy, because those alone were good enough to sell out but quick. Perhaps they were lacking reflective powers.