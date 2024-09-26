adidas’ Super-Slim Super Sneaker Is Two Decades Ahead of Its Time

The adidas Adizero PR is the latest sneaker to fall captive to the mass flattening happening in the sneaker world.

See, in the adidas universe, the Adizero line is known for cranking out some plumped-up speed-forward sneakers that break records and necks. Because if there's one thing you can expect from adidas runners, it's uncompromising style.

Where other Adizero sneakers implore a mega-cushy jumbo sole, though, the Adizero PR is low to the earth, boasting a much thinner base, in fashion with some of the leaner adidas profiles on the market á la the Samba or Gazelle, which makes sense because the Adizero PR is actually a 20-year-old sneaker that originally released only in Japan.

While the Adizero PR might not have the plushest of soles, it's certainly not lacking in the comfort department, thanks to its soft EVA midsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sure, there might be more high-tech sneakers than the Adizero PR for extensive marathon efforts, but it can surely hold its own during run or walking club link-ups. (Or to stand in lengthy sample sale lines if that's more your speed.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We all have our strengths!

In terms of acting as both an athletic performance sneaker and a fashion staple, though, the Adizero PR may have some of its beefed-up brothers beat. This is no shade to the brand-new Adizero Pro 4 or beautifully dense adidas Adizero Aruku, though, as drip-or-drown legend Gunna proved that marathon-ready shoes can still be a fashion moment.

But there is just something about the Adizero PR's toned-down minimalistic silhouette that fares far better in the eyes of the off-track fashion gods IMO.

adidas' Adizero PR sneaker will be available from shoe stores like 43einhalb and Sneakersnstuff on October 1 €120 (about $134) in two colorways, including a blacked-out "Carbon" and a "Pure Ruby" and white mix. What it may lack in speed, it certainly makes up for in steez.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For some, it's a marathon, not a sprint, but for the adidas Adizero PR, it's more like a strut.