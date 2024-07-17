adidas' Wonderfully Beefy Super Shoes Just Got Better

adidas' Adizero Aruku sneaker, the label's highly-anticipated super shoe, may have quietly debuted on social media in May. But it's nothing like a reveal from adidas itself — and Gunna, too.

The musician helped the Three-Stripes unveil its forthcoming chunky performance shoes, stepping out in the sneakers at London's WIRELESS Festival and the Euro Cup Final.

Even with Gunna's irresistible 'fits in view, the extremely beefy sneaker stood out. Indeed, it's quite hard to miss the model's chunked-up sole and equally captivating uppers inspired by Japan's streetwear scene and adidas' performance roots.

In addition to the previous red and white colorway seen earlier this year, Gunna and adidas folk flexed a never-before-seen black colorway of the Adizero Aruku sneaker. The latest version saw the Aruku's stacked, next-level design doused in dark shades from the inside out.

adidas continues to be pretty tight-lipped on the Adizero Aruku's details, further hyping up the adidas fanatics about the launch.

After this weekend's Gunna festivities, however, the sportswear brand left us with some good news: the Adizero Aruku will drop sometime in 2025 at adidas and retailers.

Watch out, other super shoes. adidas' Aruku stomps in soon.