Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Wonderfully Beefy Super Shoes Just Got Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Adizero Aruku sneaker, the label's highly-anticipated super shoe, may have quietly debuted on social media in May. But it's nothing like a reveal from adidas itself — and Gunna, too.

The musician helped the Three-Stripes unveil its forthcoming chunky performance shoes, stepping out in the sneakers at London's WIRELESS Festival and the Euro Cup Final.

Even with Gunna's irresistible 'fits in view, the extremely beefy sneaker stood out. Indeed, it's quite hard to miss the model's chunked-up sole and equally captivating uppers inspired by Japan's streetwear scene and adidas' performance roots.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In addition to the previous red and white colorway seen earlier this year, Gunna and adidas folk flexed a never-before-seen black colorway of the Adizero Aruku sneaker. The latest version saw the Aruku's stacked, next-level design doused in dark shades from the inside out.

adidas
1 / 5

adidas continues to be pretty tight-lipped on the Adizero Aruku's details, further hyping up the adidas fanatics about the launch.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After this weekend's Gunna festivities, however, the sportswear brand left us with some good news: the Adizero Aruku will drop sometime in 2025 at adidas and retailers.

Watch out, other super shoes. adidas' Aruku stomps in soon.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now