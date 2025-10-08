The adidas Bruce Lee Samba Packs More of a Kick Than a Punch

adidas is bringing Bruce Lee's style to your doorstep, no martial arts training required. adidas' "Bruce Lee" Samba updates the Three Stripes' most popular flat sneaker with steeze associated one of the most famous martial artists in the world.

The results? One of the brightest shoes of the season.

adidas' Bruce Lee Samba features a bright yellow patent upper paired with a simple black Three Stripes, a combination that subtly pays homage to Lee's famed black and yellow jumpsuit worn in Game of Death and then popularized by Uma Thurman in Kill Bill, who wore Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 shoes in a matching hue.

Lee had no intentions to be a style icon. He was too busy, you know, pioneering martial arts on the silver screen.

Still, his effortless style clearly transcended his intentions. It obviously definitely helped that he made beating dudes up look obviously cool. When you got it, you got it.

With Bruce Lee's signature martial arts steez layered on top of a soccer silhouette, adidas’ new Samba shoe was literally built to kick it — in every sense of the term.

Dropping soon on the adidas website for $100, this Samba isn't the first time the brand has reheated Lee's nachos.

The Bruce Lee x Jabbar Lo sneaker was a fitting homage to both Lee's incidental style prowess and his friendship with the sneaker's namesake, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

And adidas' Tokyo sneaker also took Bruce Lee's steez out for a spin not that long ago, though not with an officially named colorway, so this was not to be confused with any of adidas' "Kill Bill" shoes, although those kicked-up classic sneakers are also pretty impressive.

It's ironic in a way. Lee, who denounced the confines of style when it comes to martial arts, fully embracing fluidity in his practice, has become something of a footwear muse for one all-time classic look.

