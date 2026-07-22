adidas’ Chocolate Brown Runner Is a Sweet Take on an Archive Favorite

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The sneaker game is constantly ruffling feathers. Some sneakers come and go, others are created to stand the test of time.

The adidas BW Run falls firmly into the second camp.

Long before slim sneakers became the latest obsession again, the BW line had already earned its stripes. The newly released Run was designed to carry its namesake’s legacy forward. With its clean lines and no-fuss attitude, the silhouette has all the traits needed to stay relevant, regardless of tiresome trend cycles.

This earthy colorway is a reminder that classics don't need reinventing, they just need the right finishing touches.

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Rich suede overlays meet smooth leather underlays, while warm brown tones give the silhouette a fresh feel without taking away from everything that made it great in the first place. It's subtle and destined to look even better once it's picked up a few miles.

That's always been the BW secret. It never tries too hard. While louder sneakers fight for attention with oversized soles and wild color palettes, this one quietly outruns them while maintaining its effortless cool.

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Some shoes are born labeled "timeless." The BW line has spent decades proving it deserves it. And with a new silhouette to play with, it's easy to see why it keeps finding its way back onto people's feet, season after season.

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