Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Inked Out Its Best Battle-Ready Sneaker

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
United Arrows & Sons
1 / 3

How serious do you take dark and dapper slim sneakers? Because adidas is ready to go to war about it. 

In collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand, ARROWS & SON, adidas is releasing a completely blacked-out iteration of its battle-ready BW Army Decon sneaker.

shop adidas here

It's as if the Three Stripes went into the lab with the intent to make one of its most combative sneakers even more militant. This collaborative sneaker ditches the traditional GAT color format, which prioritizes soft suede neutrals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lots of tans, camels, and khakis round those parts. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But adidas, ever the script-flipper, is taking the BW Army Decon down a much darker path. The all-black upper meets an inky outsole and equally dark laces, emphasizing the sooty demeanor of the colonel-coded sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Obviously, this is not the first time adidas has taken a stroll down dark and dapper streets. In fact, the Three Stripes is well-versed in all things obsidian, as evidenced by gems like the Adizero EVO SL Zip LightstrikePro or the flipped-out Micky Mouse Samba. adidas is down with all things dark and lovely. 

But the BW Army Decon sneaker is certainly one of the stiffest sneakers to come out of adidas' inky shoe arsenal. It's slim, sophisticated and ready to take it to the battlefield at any given time.

shop adidas here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Simple Samba Graduates to Sturdier Pastures
  • Y-3's Black & White Stan Smith Is Dark & Twisted
  • adidas' Sweet Blue Predator Sneaker Is a Complete MENACE
  • adidas’ Most Summery Samba Mary Jane Feels the Breeze
  • From Salomon to adidas, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Tuned-up Air Max Out-Luxed Itself
  • Forget Wild. Nike’s Tastefully Techy Skate Shoe Is a Whole Safari
  • Nike’s Dark Air Max Is an Undercover Rugged Masterpiece
  • adidas Inked Out Its Best Battle-Ready Sneaker
  • Birkenstock’s Balletcore Era Has Officially Begun
  • Nike Says the Future Is Fluid & These Colorways Prove It
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now