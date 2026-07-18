adidas Inked Out Its Best Battle-Ready Sneaker

How serious do you take dark and dapper slim sneakers? Because adidas is ready to go to war about it.

In collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand, ARROWS & SON, adidas is releasing a completely blacked-out iteration of its battle-ready BW Army Decon sneaker.

It's as if the Three Stripes went into the lab with the intent to make one of its most combative sneakers even more militant. This collaborative sneaker ditches the traditional GAT color format, which prioritizes soft suede neutrals.

Lots of tans, camels, and khakis round those parts.

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But adidas, ever the script-flipper, is taking the BW Army Decon down a much darker path. The all-black upper meets an inky outsole and equally dark laces, emphasizing the sooty demeanor of the colonel-coded sneaker.

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Obviously, this is not the first time adidas has taken a stroll down dark and dapper streets. In fact, the Three Stripes is well-versed in all things obsidian, as evidenced by gems like the Adizero EVO SL Zip LightstrikePro or the flipped-out Micky Mouse Samba. adidas is down with all things dark and lovely.

But the BW Army Decon sneaker is certainly one of the stiffest sneakers to come out of adidas' inky shoe arsenal. It's slim, sophisticated and ready to take it to the battlefield at any given time.

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