A Deconstructed adidas Samba So Undeniably Clean That It’s Collapsible

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The Samba Decon is adidas’ most radically refined take on the classic sneaker, so pared back it literally lets go of structure. This flattened Samba shoe features a collapsible heel that transforms the sneaker into a backless mule with incredible effortlessness.

adidas’ Samba Decon sneaker is a palette cleanser. It’s everything we love about the OG, like the gum sole, the slim shape, and the signature T-shaped toe box, but with some of the extras stripped away. Without contrast stripes, suede overlays, or any real heel structure, for instance, the Samba shoe’s shape has been beautifully simplified.

And the model’s latest colorway, a simple milky beige paint job with small hits of gold-colored branding, only adds to the simplicity of the Samba Decon shoe. 

Samba fatigue is real. After years of bold reinterpretations, collabs, and colorways flying off shelves, adidas’ once understated sneaker has seen an ubiquitous array of iterations. But the Samba Decon feels like a well-timed palette cleanser as one of the simplest, cleanest takes on the shoe yet.

In the ever-expanding universe of adidas silhouettes, from terrace-core Gazelles to the chunky revival of the Campus 00s, the Decon series strips everything back. It’s the Samba reduced to its essence.

The adidas Samba Decon Lace-Up in beige is currently available for approximately $247 on the adidas website

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
