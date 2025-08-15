Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An adidas Dad Shoe & Lovely Mary Jane Walk Into a Bar...

Written by Morgan Smith

So, an adidas dad shoe and ballet stepper walk into a bar, and out comes the adidas Formotion Mary Jane.

The Formotion Mary Jane has the soul (and sole) of adidas' most classic runners. It's even crafted with the brand's signature tech, like the Formotion heel, which allows for more natural movement.

Above the chunky soles, it's classic Mary Jane business, but the adidas way. Think the signature strap-in look, joined by adidas branding.

In the rise of ballet sneaker hybrids, adidas has naturally joined the craze with several efforts, updating its most traditional sports models with girlcore tweaks.

The brand has dished out Mary Jane Sambas (Samba Janes) and even Stan Smith ballet flats. Also, in collaboration with Taqwa Bint-Ali, adidas cooked up a Megaride Mary Jane, showcasing the softer side of its hardcore vis-tech sneaker.

The mania only rages on the techy Formotion Mary Jane.

The adidas Formotion Mary Jane has appeared in three colorways, including black, off-white, and silver. As we speak, the off-white pairs are currently available on adidas Hong Kong's website for HK$639.00 (around $81).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
