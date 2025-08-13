Finally, the adidas Balenciaga Sneaker We Deserve

Ever seen an adidas sneaker in Balenciaga clothing? Well, now you have.

adidas' Formotion One sneaker is a futuristic dad shoe with techy proportions. True to its name, the sneaker features adidas' Formotion technology, which includes an independently moving heel that’s designed for uneven surfaces and smooth landings.

Asymmetrical lines throughout the upper give the Formotion sneaker an ultra-modern appearance, and its lifted outsole carries some big Balenci energy. In fact, the sneaker looks like a chic hodgepodge of a Balenciaga Runner and a 3XL sneaker. Despite the similarities in appearance, though, this isn't an official collaboration.

But given adidas and Balenciaga's storied history of footwear and apparel team-ups, it's not surprising to see solo adidas silhouettes that are reminiscent of the luxury house's signature chunked-up sneaker style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For all of the Formotion One's techy goodness, like its dual-density engineering that adds additional stabilization at the forefoot, the biggest draw of this sneaker is its appearance. Like, adidas’ new shoe looks good.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The best way to gauge a sneaker's aesthetic validity is through social media comments. Ok, so that's not a foolproof method (people be tripping), but it is a good sign to see a sneaker getting some positive buzz online.

Under an Instagram post of the sneaker, commenters agreed that the Formotion One is the best thing to come from the Three Stripes in a cool minute. "Only recent adidas I would wear," wrote one user. "First adidas I have liked this year," wrote another.

Soon dropping on the adidas website, the Formotion One sneaker will come in white, black, and a multi-color brown colorway. Flavors!

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.