adidas’ Chunktastic New Dad Shoe Is Outrageously Balenciaga-Coded

adidas' XLG Runner Deluxe is best in class as far as inspired sneakers go, so much so that the gigantic dad shoe looks like a straight-up Balenciaga design.

That is to say, the new adidas XLG Runner Deluxe sneaker is so Balenciaga-coded that it made me do a double-take.

This is a superbly laced-up iteration of the XLG Runner Deluxe shoe that debuted in collaboration with Namesake earlier this year, bearing an uncanny resemblance to several Balenciaga sneakers, including the $1,300 3XL Extreme Lace shoe and enormous Platform Sneaker.

Heck, in the case of the former, even the names are kind of similar.

As the "XLG" in XLG Runner Deluxe suggests, this adidas sneaker is a true chunkster, built with a rubber platform heel that gives it some major height, the antithesis to some of the recently popular ultra-flat offerings from adidas. This is no Gazelle, that's for sure.

Things get especially Balenci-ish around the XLG Runner Deluxe's lace-wrapped upper and midsole, which really recall the Balenciaga 3XL.

The colorway, though, is where adidas shakes things up, offering a two-tone split with off-white in the front and black in the back because porque no los dos?

After all, a great philosopher once said, "You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night."

The XLG Runner Deluxe is also considerably less distressed than the average Balenciaga dad shoe, which is good news for those opposed to that super worn-out pre-trashed look.

But for all its refinement, adidas' laced-up XLG Runner Deluxe is still a très avant-garde take on the original XLG Runner Deluxe.

The laced-up XLG Runner Deluxe has not yet hit the market but if its price point is anywhere near its predecessor, which is currently available for under $200, adidas' new XLG Runner Deluxe is a must-get for those looking for a more affordable Balenciaga-flavored sneaker.