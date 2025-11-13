Someone Let an adidas Gazelle Loose in a Plush Leopard Coat

The adidas Gazelle has always been calm, composed, even polite. But the adidas Gazelle Indoor "Trinity” sneaker? It’s downright feral, cool and tough like unkempt leopard hair in the jungle.

And that’s what makes it so wildly good.

Japanese retailer atmos pink, a longtime adidas collaborator, has a knack for pulling the brand’s most chaotic, colorful, stacked side into the light.

This time, the Gazelle Indoor shoe gets the treatment, a sneaker born in the 1970s with that low-to-the-ground silhouette and casual charm that made it a cult favorite.

Usually, the Gazelle sneaker keeps it simple with suede uppers, gum soles, and clean Three-Stripe restraint.

But this version trades minimalism for mayhem. Its mohair leopard-print upper looks like it just rolled out of bed and didn’t bother to comb itself, blending soft suede and shaggy texture into something intentionally untamed. It’s still the same Gazelle underneath.

Available now through adidas website and atmos pink for around $170, the sneaker joins the long-running evolution of the Gazelle family, shifting from pure simplicity to something that feels straight off an Italian showroom floor.

Every so often, even icons need to let their wild side out

