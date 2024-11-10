adidas’ Trusty Gazelle Looks Good as an Italian-Made Dress Shoe

This isn't your average adidas Gazelle, as you can tell. Nah, the latest adidas Gazelle Indoor is another Italian-made design by the sportswear brand.

Indeed, the adidas Gazelle Indoor joins the Samba in the "Made in Italy" collection, handcrafted by Italian artisans with sublime materials and an overall more sophisticated touch.

The Gazelle Indoor practices stealth wealth as a "Made in Italy" shoe. Ultra-creamy premium black leather blankets the upper, including the Three Stripes detailing, which blends effortlessly into the buttery construction.

adidas Gazelle maintains its classic suede toe with an even smoother material. At the same time, a chunked-up platform sole brings a formal shoe vibe to the mix, almost like the Gazelle Bold (if the elevated model had taken a trip to Italy for a makeover).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas hasn't announced official release details for the Gazelle Indoor "Made in Italy." However, it's expected to carry the same $350 price tag as adidas' other Italian-crafted sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beyoncé once said, "it should cost a billion to look this good." Although she was referring to herself (and rightfully so), the same can kind of be said for these addias Gazelles.

Not to say the sneaker should cost a billion dollars (no shoe should). In adidas' case, however, it certainly cost a couple hundred bucks to look this good in Italian luxury.