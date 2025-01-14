adidas' Flat-Soled Classic Is Now a Super Stacked Stomper

The adidas Gazelle is already big in terms of being one of adidas' most iconic models and fashion's most beloved, retro flat sneakers today. It turns out the classic adidas shoe is bigger than ever — well, size-wise, this go-around.

adidas has introduced an all-new version of the Gazelle called the Gazelle Stack. The Gazelle Stack is more than just a witty name. This particular Gazelle variant is literally stacked!

The adidas Gazelle Stack comes with these ultra-platformed soles, which are really molded layers of cozy foam cushioning. So, you really get a twofer here: an elevated look and serious comfort.

If you want to get even more technical, you're truly getting a three-fer. The third perk is the classic Gazelle sneaker preserved up top. Above those towering soles, the trendy Gazelle lives on, offering up those familiar creamy suede uppers and the unmistakable textured tongue. And of course, the overall essence of the '70s trainer, which turned into an indoor handball shoe and later a fashion piece.

Devoted Gazelle lovers may wonder: doesn't adidas already have a platformed Gazelle? It does. The Gazelle Bold is another generously thick version of the timeless shoe, finished with three stacks of the model's signature gum rubber sole. And like the Stack, the iconic Gazelle design is preserved up top.

The Gazelle Stack appears a tad bit taller than the adidas Gazelle Bold. It also sounds a lot more comfier. But really, you can't go wrong with either if you're in the market for towering Gazelle stompers.

adidas' new Gazelle Stack is already widely available at a plethora of retailers, including NAKED, Footshop, and, of course, Three Stripes flagships. But it seems to be only available at certain international stores at the moment.

Hopefully, adidas will continue to share this thicc Gazelle across the globe.