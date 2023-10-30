Sign up to never miss a drop
atmos x adidas Has So Much Sole

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: atmos Pink x adidas Originals

Model: Gazelle Bold

Release Date: November 4

Price: TBC

Buy: atmos

Editor’s Notes: atmos and adidas’ long standing collaborative partnership is continuing for Fall/Winter 2023 as the pair reunite for a bold take on the latter’s Gazelle sneaker, which has been aptly titled: the Gazelle Bold.

Released under the Japanese retailer’s atmos Pink line (its womenswear-focused label), the Gazelle Bold comprises everything you’d expect of a classic Gazelle sneaker including a suede upper, three striped branding, and a gold trefoil, all with the stand out addition of not two gum soles, but three!

The collaborative Gazelle Bold, which is set to land at atmos on November 4, is a truly exaggerated take on one of adidas’ most storied sneakers, which dates way back to 1966 when it was released as an indoor handball shoe.

Now, though, nearly six decades later, the adidas Gazelle, like its Samba sibling, has found its place in the world of everyday fashion.

Uniforming everyone from Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner to virtually every football fan since the early 1990s, the Gazelle was even ranked 7th in Lyst’s hottest products of 2023 Q1.

While the atmos Pink Gazelle Bold is an outlandish take on an undeniable classic, everything deserves a glow up from time-to-time, even a sneaker as iconic as the Gazelle.

Sure, you probably won’t see atmos Pink’s three-layered Gazelle Bold lining the terraces of Premier League stadiums any time soon, but you can bet your bottom dollar I’ll be adding a pair of these chunky beauties to my rotation, if they eventually stretch to men’s sizes, that is.

