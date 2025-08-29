Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas’ Olympic-Grade Sneaker Is Living in the Future

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
How does adidas welcome the Olympics back to the United States? With a vintage sneaker reissue, of course.

To commemorate the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Los Angeles, the Three Stripes brought back its LA Trainer OG sneaker, and its timeless charm is still intact, 40 years later. That's longevity in action.

Shop adidas new arrivals

The Made in USA adidas LA Trainer OG sneaker made its debut in the '80s during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. And it looks just as good today as it did back then. The 'Dark Marine' mesh base pairs nicely with a 'Preloved Violet' Suede overlay, which gives the sneaker a nice worn-in look.

On the whole, adidas has a way with making vintage sneakers feel new without compromising the original flair that made the shoe popular in the first place.

Like the original, the reissued LA Trainer OG sneaker features adidas' Vario Shock Absorption System, which softens wearer impact and includes three removable pegs at the rear for customized cushioning.

Beyond their functional purpose, these pegs also have a retro button-style vibe that complements the sneakers' vintage aesthetic, which is further enhanced by the off-white outsole. If that wasn't enough, the pegs are also red, white, and blue because, well, patriotism.

And even though this sneaker is knocking on 40 years old, it's still ahead of its time. Literally. adidas' LA Trainer OG sneaker is dropping three years before the 2028 Olympics on the adidas website September 1 for $250. USA!

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
