adidas’ Olympic-Grade Sneaker Is Living in the Future

How does adidas welcome the Olympics back to the United States? With a vintage sneaker reissue, of course.

To commemorate the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Los Angeles, the Three Stripes brought back its LA Trainer OG sneaker, and its timeless charm is still intact, 40 years later. That's longevity in action.

The Made in USA adidas LA Trainer OG sneaker made its debut in the '80s during the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. And it looks just as good today as it did back then. The 'Dark Marine' mesh base pairs nicely with a 'Preloved Violet' Suede overlay, which gives the sneaker a nice worn-in look.

On the whole, adidas has a way with making vintage sneakers feel new without compromising the original flair that made the shoe popular in the first place.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like the original, the reissued LA Trainer OG sneaker features adidas' Vario Shock Absorption System, which softens wearer impact and includes three removable pegs at the rear for customized cushioning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beyond their functional purpose, these pegs also have a retro button-style vibe that complements the sneakers' vintage aesthetic, which is further enhanced by the off-white outsole. If that wasn't enough, the pegs are also red, white, and blue because, well, patriotism.

And even though this sneaker is knocking on 40 years old, it's still ahead of its time. Literally. adidas' LA Trainer OG sneaker is dropping three years before the 2028 Olympics on the adidas website September 1 for $250. USA!

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.