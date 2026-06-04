Who'd Have Thought It's On adidas & Coca Cola to Bring Back Logomania?

As the World Cup approaches, brand partnerships have never been more visible. Disparate collaborations are thriving, building momentum around the year’s biggest sporting event. The latest and one of the most eye-catching has been adidas x Coca-Cola.

Consisting of a range of footwear collaborations, it represents the first time that the two household names have connected in 24 years.

From the Superstar to football-based pairs like the Predator and the Samba, all the way to apparel in the form of tracksuits and jerseys, the adidas x Coca-Cola collection spans multiple categories. And while the aforementioned Samba keeps things toned-down, there’s a brighter pair on offer, too.

With no changes to the actual silhouette of the time-tested classic Samba, the brands instead have opted for maximalist branding to make their mark.

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Delivered in unmistakable Coca-Cola red, the Samba features the Coca-Cola logo embroidered throughout the canvas upper.

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While the all-out branding of the upper might not suggest it, the details really matter with this collaboration. Take the insoles, for example, which feature retro-style advert prints against off-white backdrops, or the hang tag in the shape of a metal bottle cap.

There’s a tendency to overlook commercial collaborations like this, but to chalk this down to logomania is a disservice. Sure, logos take the spotlight, but the beauty really lies in the details.

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