A Surprisingly Smart & Spezial adidas Boat Shoe

A suede boat shoe by...adidas? Exactly.

adidas' Fall/Winter 2025 plans include dropping a nice suede boat shoe called the Lytham Spezial. It's part of a bigger FW25 Spezial offering, which features some dad shoe styles and a GS II SPZL that's sort of similar to the the LA Trainer.

Oh, and there's even some Spezial boots with "beef and broccoli" energy.

But the adidas boat shoes are extra interesting. They arrive just in time for the great deck shoe redemption in fashion. Plus, they almost immediately capture attention as they're not your typical boat shoes.

The upper design takes the classic route with dressy details and ropes looped around the "deck." But Lytham Spezial features a sneaker's sole, specifically the foundation from the adidas Bermuda.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Believe it or not, the adidas Lytham Spezial calls back to other adidas boat shoes. Yes, there have been other boat shoe hybrids by the brand, such as the Saint Florent and the ZX 7000 Boat, both of which also feature sneaker-style soles. END. even took the ZX 7000 for a spin.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The all-new Lytham Spezial boat shoe will debut in a brown suede option, which is expected to make a splash sometime during the cooler seasons on adidas' website.

Move over sneaker-loafers, it's time for the sneaker-boat shoe to shine.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty