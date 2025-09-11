Oasis' Holy Grail of adidas Sneakers

The only thing harder to buy than Oasis reunion tour tickets is Oasis reunion adidas sneakers.

When the brothers behind the Britpop band Oasis, Noel and Liam Gallagher, dropped a pair of limited edition adidas SPZL shoes each on August 16 (although they didn’t arrive stateside till September 10), they inevitably flew off the shelves. Getting a pair today means going through pesky resellers.

So, fans will be happy to hear that there’s another duo of adidas x Oasis sneakers lined up for release. That this follow-up collection is even more exclusive does, however, put a damper on things.

Following the template set by their previous collaboration, the Mancunian brothers are dropping a duo of retro adidas runners with adidas’ premium SPZL diffusion line.

Noel Gallagher takes on the suede Marathon SPZL while Liam opts for the more slim-shaped Achille SPZL.

Both sneakers get fresh colorways. Noel’s Marathon SPZL arrives in black with red adidas branding (a surprising choice, for such a staunch Manchester City fan) and Liam’s Achille SPZL comes in deep burgundy with pale beige overlays.

Now, here’s the kicker.

At the time of writing, these are both only rumored to be releasing and reports say they’re a Japan-exclusive dropping on September 17 ahead of Oasis’ October tour dates in the East Asian country.

And we thought the first release was difficult to buy.

Of all the many Oasis collaborations to be dropping in celebration of the brand’s reunion tour, from special Levi’s jeans to shirts with a local Irish football team, limited edition Japan-exclusive sneakers are up there as the holy grail of collector's items.

