A Luxe Liam Gallagher-Approved adidas Sneaker for Oasis’ Big Return

Liam Gallagher and adidas Spezial are reuniting for another sneaker collaboration. However, this time, they’re releasing shoes that mark a huge occasion.

In case you somehow missed it, Oasis are back.

The biggest band in Britpop history has returned after 15 years of bitter disputes between the brothers who founded it, Noel and Liam Gallagher. And this hasn’t only resulted in a string of sold-out shows, but also in a wide range of sold-out merch.

There’s been denim Levi’s parka coats, a collaborative shirt with the oldest football club in Dublin, Oasis-branded adidas sportswear, and now, sneakers. With shoes added to the mix, the head-to-toe Oasis reunion wardrobe is complete.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Images of an adidas x Noel Gallagher adidas Marathon SPZL shoe emerged first, decorated in light blue to presumably mirror the colors of the Gallagher’s favorite football team. Now, the Liam Gallagher counterpart has emerged.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Opting for another retro runner, Liam’s releasing a limited-edition pair of adidas’ archival ‘70s Achille model.

Light beige fabric makes up the base of the shoe, overlaid with matching beige hairy suede paneling and dark brown leather adidas stripes. Since this sneaker is from adidas SPZL, a premium diffusion line largely dedicated to terrace clobber, you can expect the materials to be top-of-the-line adidas cloth.

The defining final touch arrives on the shoe’s tongue: Liam Gallagher’s face, printed in black and white, stares back from the top of the sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Both Liam and Noel’s collaborative adidas sneakers are reportedly dropping on August 16 via adidas’ website, costing $160. Now that they’re finally reunited, it’s only right that the brothers drop their collaborative shoes on the same day.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.