The Oasis Reunion Wardrobe Is Finally Complete

You don’t have to know the full Gallagher family tree to get why these Oasis shoes hit.

The adidas Marathon SPZL “Night Navy/Clear Blue” sneakers drop midway through Oasis’ first tour in over a decade. The biggest band in Britpop is back, and it’s got a slick adidas sneaker for the occasion.

Designed in collaboration with Noel Gallagher (yes, the brother who wrote all the Oasis songs), the adidas sneaker reworks the Marathon ‘85 shoe with deep navy paneling, baby blue Three Stripes, and a tri-tone sole that looks straight off a ‘70s training ground.

But this isn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, it’s a cultural loop closing.

For those of you wondering what "SPZL" for the Oasis sneaker means, it's adidas’ premium archive-driven line that reimagines vintage silhouettes through a terracewear lens, making it the perfect fit for an Oasis collab with such deep roots.

Noel and Liam Gallagher were some of the Britpop stars who made adidas cool in the first place. Liam, in particular, has long been a terracewear icon, pairing adidas Gazelles and windbreakers with parkas in a way that defined post-football pub style.

That attitude bleeds through here, giving the sneaker a kind of working-class glamour only the Gallaghers could deliver.

The Marathon SPZL also anchors a larger “Original Forever” collection, featuring football jerseys, coach jackets, and track tops, all co-branded with the Trefoil and Oasis logos.

Much like Clipse’s fashion-first rollout, Oasis has been dropping fits like they’re dressing us for the tour. We’ve seen a Liam-stamped Berghaus Meru jacket, Bohemian FC kits, even a lore-heavy Oasis x Lidl jacket.

Now, there's a pair of shoes to complete the look.

As for the adidas Marathon SPZL “Night Navy/Clear Blue” sneakers, they drop August 16 for $150 on adidas’ website, the same day as the band’s Dublin show. And if previous Oasis x adidas link-ups are anything to go by, Liam will be rolling out his own stylish sneaker in due time.

