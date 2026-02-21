adidas’ Fattest Post-Dad Shoe Looks Extra Tough With Anti-Slip Soles

If there’s one thing for certain in the world of fashion and footwear, it’s that it all comes back around. The pendulum of trends swings to one extreme and then the other, back and forth, for eternity.

And if the adidas Originals XLG STORM EDGE has anything to say, it’s that the days of tiny sneakers with barely-there sole units might be numbered.

When the world became obsessed with the ridiculously large sole units of pairs like the Balenciaga Triple-S (remember them?), it meant a few things. Primarily, that a large proportion of the fashion community would suffer plantar fasciitis for the next year.

On a more analytical level, though, it set in motion the unstoppable pendulum, and we began our journey towards the lightweight silhouettes of today.

Well, the adidas Originals XLG STORM EDGE is back in two new colorways—Black/Grey, and Grey One—and it’s a pretty strong sign that big shoes are back.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In Black, the adidas Originals XLG STORM EDGE feels as industrial as possible. It’s layered sole unit made of Continental rubber reaches back beyond the heel for stability and to emphasize the striking silhouette.

Grey One, however, takes a more fashion-forward stance with a pre-worn look. Dark scuffs detail the white and silver upper and sole unit for a dystopian look.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.