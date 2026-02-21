Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Fattest Post-Dad Shoe Looks Extra Tough With Anti-Slip Soles

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

If there’s one thing for certain in the world of fashion and footwear, it’s that it all comes back around. The pendulum of trends swings to one extreme and then the other, back and forth, for eternity. 

And if the adidas Originals XLG STORM EDGE has anything to say, it’s that the days of tiny sneakers with barely-there sole units might be numbered.

Shop adidas

When the world became obsessed with the ridiculously large sole units of pairs like the Balenciaga Triple-S (remember them?), it meant a few things. Primarily, that a large proportion of the fashion community would suffer plantar fasciitis for the next year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On a more analytical level, though, it set in motion the unstoppable pendulum, and we began our journey towards the lightweight silhouettes of today.

Well, the adidas Originals XLG STORM EDGE is back in two new colorways—Black/Grey, and Grey One—and it’s a pretty strong sign that big shoes are back.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In Black, the adidas Originals XLG STORM EDGE feels as industrial as possible. It’s layered sole unit made of Continental rubber reaches back beyond the heel for stability and to emphasize the striking silhouette. 

Grey One, however, takes a more fashion-forward stance with a pre-worn look. Dark scuffs detail the white and silver upper and sole unit for a dystopian look.

Shop adidas Outdoor Shoes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Glossy Low-Top Sneaker Is Pure Margiela Magic
  • adidas' Washed Denim Running Shoe Is Literally Out of This World
  • adidas’ Best Ballet Sneaker Is Officially the Prettiest of Them All
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Loaded Its Skinniest Skate Shoe With Lovely Looping Laces
  • This Trusted, Newly Luminous Nike Runner's Identity Crisis Looks So Wrong It's Right
  • When The North Face Does Denim, It's Indestructible
  • adidas’ Fattest Post-Dad Shoe Looks Extra Tough With Anti-Slip Soles
  • In Gorgeous Suede, New Balance’s Rugged Retro Runner Is Trail Perfect
  • adidas' Glossy Low-Top Sneaker Is Pure Margiela Magic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now