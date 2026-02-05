These Chrome-Clad adidas Are Made For the Streets, Not the Pitch

For most of history, football boots were reserved for the pitch. Over recent years, however, we’ve seen a number of retro releases that position the football boot as an everyday rotation player, and the most recent might be one of the best so far: adidas’ Predator 94 ST.

Nike’s Total 90 revamp reasserted the iconic design’s credentials for a new generation, while many remember the original delirium in the early ‘00s. Taking it back even further, the adidas Predator 94 ST recalls 1994, when the adidas Predator first hit shelves as a groundbreaking new design.

Capturing the unforgettable visual identity of the OG Predator, the adidas Predator 94 ST swaps studs for a road-ready white midsole and gum outsole to update an iconic legacy.

Three sharp stripes run from the laces to the midsole, reflecting the defining feature of the original design, while the much-loved silver and red colorway which has been a fixture of the Predator family for a long time sees another outing.

What’s particularly interesting about the adidas Predator 94 ST is that it breaks the mould of recent football boot revivals. While names like Puma and Nike return retro designs to their lineups to meet demand for lightweight silhouettes, adidas has gone the opposite way.

The adidas Predator 94 ST is a puffed-up homage to a streamlined icon and it works, realigning the design to fit an everyday rotation, ready to prey on the rest of one's shoe rack.

